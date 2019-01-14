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    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

    BT5515/13

    Even length at every angle

    The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.

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    Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

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    Even length at every angle

    2x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

    • 0.2mm precision settings
    • Self-sharpening metal blades
    • 90 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Lift & Trim PRO system
    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

    Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

    Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-10 mm in 0.2mm increments.

    A precision step to match every beard

    A precision step to match every beard

    Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

    The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

    The precise beard trimmer for perfect edges

    Add extra definition to the details, even in hard to reach areas, with the click-on precision trimmer.

    Cordless use for up to 90 mins

    Cordless use for up to 90 mins

    Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    Easy but thorough cleaning

    The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Stand
      Charging stand
      Comb
      • Lift & Trim comb
      • Long beard comb
      Pouch
      Luxurious pouch
      Detail trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Run time
      90 minutes
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      40
      Range of length settings
      0.4- 20mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      From 0.2mm

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Battery indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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