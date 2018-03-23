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  • Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

    BRI954/60

    1 award

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Philips Lumea Prestige, our most powerful IPL yet, designed for your body's curves and easiest at-home experience. Uniquely curved, intelligent attachments perfectly fit your curves and adapt the treatment programs for each body area.

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    Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device

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    See all IPL

    Enjoy 6 months* of hair-free smoothness

    Intelligent attachments designed for best results

    • 3 intelligent attachments
    • Precision areas, body, face
    • With SmartSkin sensor
    • Both cordless and corded use
    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

    IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

    Proven safe and effective treatment

    Proven safe and effective treatment

    Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction in as little as 3 treatments**. The first 4 treatments must be carried out every 2 weeks, after which you should already be able to see the desired results. To maintain your results, simply touch up every 4 weeks. After just 8 touch up treatments you can be hair-free for 6 months* To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery at the top of this page.

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Suitable for a wide variety of hair and skin types

    Philips Lumea Prestige works effectively, easily and safely on a wide variety of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black colored hairs and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. As with other IPL based treatments, Philips Lumea cannot be used to treat white / grey, light blonde or red hair and is not suitable for very dark skin. This is due to the high contrast required between the pigment in hair color and pigment in the skin tone.

    FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

    FREE Lumea App for a personal coach at your fingertips

    The Lumea App is free to download and offers a unique and personalized IPL experience – just for you. It is your very own personal coach to ensure you are getting the most out of your Lumea and using it in the correct way to achieve long-lasting results. The App helps you create your personalized treatment schedule per body area, with tips and advice during each treatment. All you need to do is check the app regularly to make sure you are up to date with any notifications or reminders.

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    No replacement parts, no hidden costs

    Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No refill cartridges or gels needed.

    Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

    Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

    Precision face attachment with extra filter

    The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

    Precision attachment for bikini area and underarms

    The intelligent precision attachment is medium-sized with a 3 cm2 window for precise coverage of bikini and underarm areas. The curved design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. When the attachment is clicked on to the device it adapts a tailored program for these body areas.

    Body attachment with curved-in design

    The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

    With SmartSkin sensor

    Philips Lumea Prestige has 5 energy settings and makes it easy for you to choose one thanks to the SmartSkin sensor. The SmartSkin sensor indicates the most comfortable setting for women with a similar skin tone to yours.

    Use either cordless or corded

    Philips Lumea Prestige can be used both cordless and corded. For big areas like legs we recommend to use the device corded for a faster treatment without interruption. When treating smaller or hard to reach areas like the face, underarms or bikini area, use the device cordless so you can enjoy full freedom of movement.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specs. attachments

      Body treatment attachment
      • Shape: Convex curved
      • Window size: 4.1 cm2
      • Tailored treatment for body
      Face treatment attachment
      • Shape: Flat
      • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
      • Tailored treatment for face
      Precision treatment attachment
      • Shape: Concave curved, precise
      • Window size: 3 cm2
      • Tailored treatment for armpits
      • Tailored treatment for bikini

    • Application areas

      Body areas
      • Arms
      • Legs
      • Stomach
      Face areas
      • Chin
      • Upper lip
      • Jawline
      Sensitive areas
      • Armpits
      • Bikini

    • Safety and adjustable settings

      Integrated UV filter
      Protects skin from UV light
      5 light energy settings
      Adjustable to your skin type
      Integrated safety system
      Prevent unintentional flashing
      Skin Tone sensor
      Detects your skin tone
      SmartSkin sensor
      The right setting on demand

    • Application mode

      Slide and Flash
      For quick application
      Stamp and Flash
      For treatment on small areas
      Corded / cordless use
      Both cordless and corded use

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      High performance lamp
      Delivers <gt/> 250,000 flashes

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years global warranty

    • Items included

      Instructions for use
      User manual
      Storage
      Luxurious pouch
      Adapter
      19.5V / 4000mA

    • Application time

      Armpit
      2,5 min
      Bikini line
      2 min
      Face areas
      1,5 min
      Lower legs
      8,5 min

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    Awards

    • Median result of legs: 78%, after 12 treatments, objective study on 48 women in the Netherland and Austria
    • * Up to 92% hair reduction after 3 treatments when following the treatment schedule, measured on legs, individual results may vary
    • ** Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 46 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
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