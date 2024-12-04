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  • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy

    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

    BRE275/00

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene

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    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

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    Epilation made easy

    Smooth skin for weeks

    • With opti-light
    • for legs
    • + 4 accessories
    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

    Unique built-in light for greater visibility of fine hairs

    Unique built-in light ensures less hairs are missed for a more effective epilation.

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

    Shaving head and comb for a close shave

    Shaving head and comb for a close shave

    The shaving head and comb provide a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas.

    Includes massage cap

    Includes massage cap

    Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

    Travel pouch

    Travel pouch

    Travel pouch for storage and transportation

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Pouch
      Basic pouch
      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Shaving head comb
      Yes
      Massage cap
      Yes
      Shaving heads
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15  V

    • Design

      Handle
      Compact

    • Features

      Corded
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Opti-light
      Yes
      Washable epilation head
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Gentle tweezing discs
      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

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