Bodygroom series 1000

body groomer

BG1024/16
  • Trims body hair, protects skin Trims body hair, protects skin Trims body hair, protects skin
    Bodygroom series 1000 body groomer

    BG1024/16
    Trims body hair, protects skin

    The Series 1000 is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. It comes with a unique skin protection system and compact design, ideal for use on smaller, sensitive areas or on the go. See all benefits

      Even in sensitive areas

      • Skin protection system
      • 1 click-on comb, 3mm
      • Includes 1 AA battery
      • Shower cord
      Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5mm

      The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

      Trim hair in any direction with the 3mm comb

      Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

      Includes one AA battery, for up to 2 months use

      This compact, AA battery-powered trimmer can be used whenever, and wherever you need it. One battery delivers up to two months use, run-time may differ depending on hair type and body grooming frequency. For optimal performance use only high quality Philips Alkaline AA batteries.

      Easy to clean and use in or out of the shower

      This body groomer is 100% waterproof and showerproof, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. For best results, use on dry hair before you shower.

      Ergonomic grip for maximum control

      The rubber grip is designed to ensure optimal handling even when wet, for better control during use, in or out of the shower.

      Shower cord for easy storage

      Use the shower cord to hang your body groomer where it's most convenient for you. Easily accessible and always ready to go, whatever the occasion.

      2 year guarantee, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Bi-directional trimmer
        Skin comfort
        • Skin protection system
        • Comfort in sensitive areas

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        1 fixed length setting

      • Accessories

        Included batteries
        AA battery included
        Shower cord
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Secured length settings
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        • Fully washable
        • Showerproof and easy cleaning
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Maintenance free
        • No oil needed
        • No need to replace the blades

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA battery
        Run time
        Up to 2 months

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

          Awards