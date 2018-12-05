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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    AT890

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin with this wet & dry shaver. The Aquatec seal ensures a comfortable dry shave and a refreshing wet shave. Use it wet with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort.

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    Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    wet shave with shaving gel or foam

    • DualPrecision blades
    • Flexing heads
    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favourite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you are done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

    DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs & short stubble

    DualPrecision effectively shaves long hairs & short stubble

    DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble

    50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

    50 shaving minutes, 1 hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. Charge it for an hour, and you'll have up to 50 minutes of shaving time - that's around 17 shaves. Charge it for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    Washable shaver with QuickRinse system

    With QuickRinse system to clean under the tap and can be used under the shower.

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Glides smoothly over the curves of your face

    Rounded low-friction protection heads adjust to the curves of your face to limit skin damage.

    Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift&Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Perfect for trimming your sideburns and moustache

    Complete your look by using the pop up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a moustache and trimming sideburns.

    3 minute quick charge for one shave

    3 minute quick charge for one shave

    3 minute quick charge provides enough power for one shave, so that you are always fast even when the battery is empty

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Maximum power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Finishing
      NA
      Handle
      Easy grip
      Color
      NA

    • Service

      Replacement head
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • DualPrecision heads
      • Super Lift&Cut
      Contour following
      Dynamic Contour Response
      Styling
      Integrated pop up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 1 LED indication
      • Battery full indication
      • Battery low indication
      • Charging indication
      • Quick charge indication
      Cleaning
      • Fully waterproof
      • QuickRinse hair chamber
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Shaving time
      50+ minutes, up to 17 shaves
      Operation
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Cordless use
      Charging time
      • 1 hour
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      Display indicates
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Battery full
      • Replace shaving heads

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