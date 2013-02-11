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  • Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Shaver series 3000 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

    AT620/14

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient quick shave.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Electric Shaver Wet & Dry

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    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Great skin protection, smooth shave

    • CloseCut shaving head
    • Wet&Dry
    • Trimmer
    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    Aquatec: refreshing wet shave with foam or an easy dry shave

    The Aquatec seal on the shaver makes it 100% waterproof. Use it in the shower with your favorite shaving gel or foam for extra skin protection. Naturally, you can also shave dry for convenience. When you're done, simply pop the heads open and rinse under the tap to easily clean your shaver.

    CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

    CloseCut blades glide gently for a smooth, close cut.

    CloseCut blades have rounded edges that glide smoothly on your skin, so you always get a close - yet comfortable - shave.

    Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

    Consistent blade performance for up to 2 years.

    For maximum performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

    A 10-hour charge gives 30+ minutes of cordless power.

    Cordless for convenience. Gives you 30+ minutes of cordless power. Fully recharges in 10 hours.

    Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

    Unique ergonomic grip for extra precision and full control.

    The shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for extra precision during your shave.

    Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and mustache.

    Pop-up trimmer: Perfect for sideburns and mustache.

    The full-width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming your sideburns and mustache.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades.

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Maximum power consumption
      2.0  W

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquered front shell
      Handle
      Ergonomic Easy Grip
      Color
      Black & New Midnight Blue

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ56

    • Shaving Performance

      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Shaving system
      CloseCut Blade System

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Display
      1 LED indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully waterproof
      Operation
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Cordless use
      Shaving time
      30+ minutes, up to 10 shaves
      Charging time
      10 hours
      Display indicates
      • Battery low
      • Charging

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