Breathe the difference
Visualize and control your air - anywhere, anytime. This 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 65 m2 against pollution, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Optimized purification function effectively detects and reduces bacteria and viruses, such as H1N1 (influenza), for cleaner air and a healthier home.
A professional-grade sensor with AeraSense technology accurately detects and quickly respond to even the slightest particle change in the air, providing reassurance with real-time PM2.5 feedback.
AeraSense technology detects your indoor air allergens and displays the potential risk level of the air allergens on a scale from 1 to 12.
Using the Clean Home + app you can control your air purifier anywhere, anytime. Check the air quality in the app to get reassurance wherever you are, and to compare your indoor air quality with the outdoor air quality. You can also use the app to change the fan speed and to check the filter status.
This product has 3 automatic purification settings: General mode, extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and Sleep mode. In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the fan switches to its lowest speed. Choose a mode to optimize performance to suit your needs.
Unique aerodynamic design allows maximum performance with minimal noise. In Sleep mode, it operates in near silence for cleaner, more comfortable air while you sleep.
This product is energy and cost efficient, requiring less than 1 kWh per day.
The footprint is even smaller than one and half pieces of A4 paper; easily placed in small places. It is also equipped with four casters, which makes it even easier to move around.
Cutting-edge VitaShield IPS purification technology is proven to reduce 99.97% ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (800 times smaller than PM2.5), including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) of 250 m3/h. In a room of 30 m2, it can purify the air in less than 17.3 minutes.
NanoCloud technology uses a natural and hygienic evaporation process to ensure superior performance up to 500 ml/h. Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers. It also prevents wet spots and white dust.
Switch between 2-in-1 and Purifier Only modes at the touch of a button. Choose 2-in-1 for cleaner air without dry air discomfort during dry seasons. Purifier Only mode turns off the humidification function when it isn't required.
The digital display gives real time relative humidity level in the room, enabled by smart humidity sensor, which also enables the appliance automatically manages the humidity level.
Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.
