Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light
The action leaps from the screen with this Philips 4K Android TV. HDR content looks great, and Ambilight makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Dolby Atmos gives you premium sound to match the brilliant picture. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.
Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.
