6000 series

4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV

65PUT6162/56
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits

    Enjoy functional elegance and smart connectivity. The Philips 6100 Series boasts 4K Ultra HD picture quality for superb detail. Better still, its built-in Smart TV is easy to use - making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. See all benefits

      with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      • 164 cm (65")
      • 4K Ultra HD LED TV
      • Quad Core
      • DVB-T/T2
      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Smart TV: a whole new world to explore

      Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.

      Micro Dimming optimizes the contrast on your TV

      Thanks to our special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, you’ll enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

      Ultra Slim lines for a refined profile

      Sleek. Cutting edge. Refined. Precise. The Philips Ultra Slim silhouette. That something so slim can inspire so much interest shouldn’t be surprising, given how much sophistication it will bring to your décor.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        164  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus Ultra HD
        • Micro Dimming
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on HDMI1/2
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @60Hz
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        Computer inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz
        • up to FHD 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • MultiRoom client
        • SimplyShare
        • Wi-Fi Miracast certified*
        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • Social TV
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Ease of Installation
        • Auto detect Philips devices
        • Device connection wizard
        • Network installation wizard
        • Settings assistant wizard
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        Philips TV Remote app*
        • Apps
        • Channels
        • Control
        • NowOnTV
        • TV Guide
        • Video On Demand

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • HEVC (H.265)
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .AAS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Incredible Surround
        • Clear Sound
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Smart Sound

      • Connectivity

        Number of AV connections
        1
        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        HDMI features
        Audio Return Channel
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • Pixel Plus link (Philips)*
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Service connector

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110-240V +/-
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt;0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand
        • 2 x AAA Batteries

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        194  mm
        Product weight
        24.5  kg
        Set Width
        1462.30  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1462.30  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        400 x 200 mm
        Box height
        991  mm
        Box width
        1589  mm
        Set Height
        844.7  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        35  kg
        Set Depth
        92.5  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        906.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        271.5  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        26.2  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
          • Compatibility depends on Wifi Miracast certification & Android 4.2 or later. For more details please refer to your device documentation.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

