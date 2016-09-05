Search terms

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Ambilight changes the way you look at TV forever

      You’ve created a home that’s more than just a house, so why not choose a TV that is warm and inviting too? Philips unique Ambilight technology makes your screen much wider—and your viewing experience more immersive—by emitting an extra wide glow from three-sides of your TV screen onto the surrounding wall. Color, vibrancy and excitement move beyond the screen and into your living room to bring you a viewing experience beyond the ordinary.

      Unleash the power of Quad Core and integrated Android

      Philips Quad Core processor meets the power of Android to deliver an exciting gaming experience. And with Android on your TV you'll navigate, launch apps and play videos in a way that is super fast, super intuitive, and super fun.

      Google Play store and Philips app gallery: look beyond TV

      The Google Play store and Philips app gallery go beyond traditional TV programming to bring you a big online collection of movies, TV, music, apps and games. 16GB of expandable memory means there’s plenty of room to store all your favorite content and to install more apps.

      Experience better contrast, color & sharpness with HDR Plus

      High Dynamic Range Plus is a new video standard. It redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color. Enjoy a sensory experience that captures the original richness and liveliness, yet accurately reflects the content creator's intent. The end result? Brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

      Enjoy a vivid picture with Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on your screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones – every time, and from any source.

      Premium Color provides incredible color enhancement

      Philips Premium Color combines a wide color gamut panel enhanced by 85% with 4 Trillion colors processing. With so much more color resolution and brilliant saturated colors, you’ll forget you’re looking at a screen at all.

      Your home represents your style. Our designers chose subtle, sophisticated colors and quality finishes like polished chrome to create a TV design that blends seamlessly with your interior.

      Great TV speakers demand a powerful processing engine that preserves the purity of the original audio content. DTS Premium Suite is designed to deliver the experience consumers have come to expect from high end sound processing: immersive surround with deep, rich bass and crystal clear dialog that’s delivered at maximum volume levels and without any fluctuations, clipping, or distortion.

      The new integrated HEVC standard allow you to enjoy high picture quality 4k resolution broadcast.

      Experience the beautiful design of these open ribbon stands. Their slim legs have been perfectly shaped for a clean, architectural look combined with just the right amount of curvature. And with a unique dark chrome finish, they’ll keep you enthralled with their elegance.

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • 2 x AAA Batteries

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

