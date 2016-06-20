Search terms

5800 series

4K Ultra Slim LED TV

55PUT5801/56
    Enjoy picture quality that you will be passionate about with the Philips 5800 series 4K Ultra Slim LED TV. It is user friendly and features are presented elegantly will no doubt make an excellent choice in effortless entertainment. See all benefits

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      4K Ultra HD is unlike any resolution you’ve ever seen before

      Ultra HD TV has four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. With over 8 million pixels and our unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology, you'll experience the best possible picture quality. The higher the quality of your original content, the better images and resolution you will be able to experience. Enjoy improved sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

      Four HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Four HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index improves every viewing element

      Picture Performance Index combines Philips display technology and advanced picture processing engines to improve the elements of perception: sharpness, motion, contrast and color. No matter the source, you’ll always enjoy razor sharp pictures with incredible detail and depth, the deepest blacks, the brightest whites, and the most vivid, brilliant colors as well as natural, lifelike skin tones every time.

      USB for multimedia playback

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Discover Ultra HD Picture Quality with Pixel Plus Ultra HD

      Experience 4K Ultra HD sharpness with the Philips Pixel Plus Ultra HD engine. It optimizes picture quality to deliver smooth, fluid images with incredible detail and depth – Enjoy sharper 4K images with brighter whites and blacker blacks every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        Pixel Plus Ultra HD
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Video inputs on HDMI1/2
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60Hz
        Video inputs on HDMI3/4
        up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @30Hz

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • MPEG1 L1/2
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .AAS
        • .SRT
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB Recording*
        Ease of Use
        Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • 4:3
        • 16:9

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of component in (YPbPr)
        1
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        Number of USBs
        2
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Audio L/R in

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 40 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; =0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        Auto switch-off timer

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        175  mm
        Product weight
        12.5  kg
        Set Width
        1243  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1243  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm
        Box height
        824  mm
        Box width
        1355  mm
        Set Height
        720  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        18.5  kg
        Set Depth
        81  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        776  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        220  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        14  kg

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
