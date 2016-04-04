Search terms

6000 series

Full HD Smart Slim LED TV

55PFT6100/56
    The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home. See all benefits

      Full HD Smart Slim LED TV

      With Pixel Plus HD

      • 139 cm (55")
      • LED TV
      • DVB-T/T2
      Edge foot concept creates airy, floating effect

      When setting out to create a new TV, our teams consider every aspect: from technology to design. Our new edge feet were engineered to create space beneath your TV where a traditional stand would normally sit, offering you a more immersive viewing experience. The effect? A TV that stands confidently with a nod to the future.

      Ultra Narrow bezel gives you more picture to love

      Traditional TVs have a bezel that wraps around the TV like a picture frame. Our Ultra Narrow bezel is modern and thin, so you have more picture to enjoy.

      200Hz PMR for sharp moving images

      Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.

      Smart TV: a whole new world to explore

      Discover a Smarter experience that lies beyond traditional TV. Rent and stream movies, videos or games from online video stores. Watch catch-up TV from your favorite channels and enjoy a growing selection of online apps with Smart TV.

      Three HDMI inputs and Easylink for integrated connectivity

      Avoid cable clutter with a single cable to carry both picture and audio signals from your devices to your TV. HDMI uses uncompressed signals, ensuring the highest quality from source to screen. Together with Philips Easylink, you’ll need only one remote control to perform most operations on your TV, DVD, Blu-ray, set top box or home theatre system.

      USB for multimedia playback

      Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

      Pixel Plus HD for beautiful images you’ll love

      Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.

      PC Input lets you use your TV as a PC monitor

      Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        55  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        139  cm
        Display
        LED Full HD
        Brightness
        260  cd/m²
        Picture enhancement
        • Pixel Plus HD
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs
        up to 1920x1080 @ 60Hz
        Video inputs
        • 24, 25, 30, 50, 60 Hz
        • up to 1920x1080p

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Analog TV
        • NTSC
        • PAL
        • SECAM

      • Smart TV Features

        Program
        • Pause TV
        • USB recording*
        SmartTV apps*
        Smart App store

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SRT
        • .ASS
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • PNG

      • User Interaction

        Ease of Use
        One-stop Home button
        Firmware upgradeable
        Firmware upgradeable via USB
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Movie expand 16:9
        • Unscaled
        • 4:3
        • Widescreen
        • Subtitle Zoom
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        Electronic Program Guide*
        8days Electronic Program Guide

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        16W
        Sound Enhancement
        Auto Volume Leveler

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • One touch play
        • Device Auto Power OFF
        • INlink Control
        • TV Auto Power On
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi Direct
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n 2x2 integrated
        Other connections
        • Antenna IEC75
        • CI+1.3 certified
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Audio L/R in
        • Audio in (VGA/DVI)
        • Headphone out
        • PC-In VGA

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 110 - 240V 50/60 Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        &lt; 0.5 W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Eco mode
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        Off mode power consumption
        &lt; 0.5

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Table top stand
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        175  mm
        Product weight
        13.5  kg
        Set Width
        1243  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1243  mm
        Wall mount compatible
        300 x 200 mm
        Box height
        824  mm
        Box width
        1355  mm
        Set Height
        720  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        17  kg
        Set Depth
        81  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        776  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        258  mm
        Product weight (+stand)
        14  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • (Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.