LED

4K UHD Android TV

50PUT7906/56
  • Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light
    LED 4K UHD Android TV

    50PUT7906/56

    Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light

    The action leaps from the screen with this Philips 4K Android TV. HDR content looks great, and Ambilight makes movies, shows, and games feel bigger and more immersive. Dolby Atmos gives you premium sound to match the brilliant picture. See all benefits

      Vibrant picture. Smooth motion. Magical light

      4K UHD HDR Android TV

      • 3-sided Ambilight TV
      • Major HDR formats supported
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      • 126 cm (50") Android TV
      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

      With Philips Ambilight every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

      Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means the HDR content you watch will look-and sound-glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

      Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colors will be truer.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Google Assistant. Control the TV with your voice.

      Control your Philips Android TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices-like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

      Slim, attractive design

      Looking for a TV that fits with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The virtually bezel-free screen goes with just about any interior scheme. While the slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit or table.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ambilight

        Ambilight Features
        • Game Mode
        • Lounge mode
        • Wall colour adaptive
        • Built in Ambilight+hue
        Ambilight Version
        3-sided

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        4K Ultra HD LED
        Panel resolution
        3840x2160
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • Ultra Resolution
        • Dolby Vision
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+ compatible
        Pixel engine
        Pixel Precise Ultra HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160 @60Hz
        • HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • up to 4K UHD 3840x2160@60Hz
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

      • Android TV

        Memory size(Flash)
        8GB
        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • Netflix
        • YouTube

      • Smart TV Features

        User Interaction
        • SimplyShare
        • Screen mirroring
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Firmware upgradeable
        • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
        • Firmware upgradeable via USB
        • Online firmware upgrade
        • App upgrade in background
        Screen Format Adjustments
        • Advance - Shift
        • Basic - Fill Screen
        • Fit to screen
        • Zoom, stretch
        • Wide screen
        Ease of Use
        • One-stop smart menu button
        • Onscreen usermanual
        Voice assistant*
        Google Assistant built-in

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Signal strength indication
        Yes
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        4
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connections
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        HDMI features
        • Audio Return Channel
        • 4K
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Ambient temperature
        5 °C to 35 °C
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode
        • Light sensor

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        20W
        Sound Enhancement
        • 5 Band Equalizer
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        Speaker configuration
        2x10W full range speaker

      • Dimensions

        Box width
        1240.0  mm
        Box height
        785.0  mm
        Box depth
        150.0  mm
        Set Width
        1115.6  mm
        Set Height
        644.7  mm
        Set Depth
        81.6  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        1115.6  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        671.7  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        255.8  mm
        Product weight
        12.1  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        12.3  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        16.0  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 300 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

