    QD MiniLED 4K QD MiniLED TV

    50MLED800/56

    No frills, still thrills.

    Step up to the brilliance with the Mini-LED smart TV that loves to entertain, whether movies, sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV brings you superb images through Quantum Dot technology that reveals awesome details and colors in any light.

    QD MiniLED 4K QD MiniLED TV

    No frills, still thrills.

    4K QD MiniLED TV

    • 126cm(50") 4K QD Mini-LED TV
    • Google TV™
    • Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos
    Quantum Dot technology for incredible color and contrast

    Bolder colors. Crisper whites. Deeper blacks. Quantum Dot MiniLED technology allows a bright, detailed picture with pin-sharp contrast—and you’ll see more colors than ever before!

    Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

    The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colors are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp youll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows, and more, from across your apps and subscriptions-andorganises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    AI voice control. Google Assistant

    You get a choice of voice assistants! Push the Google Assistant button on your remote and you can use your voice to find movies and shows, get recommendations, control compatible smart home devices.

    Epic gaming. 144 Hz, ultra-low lag, VRR

    Play without limits and immerse in QD MiniLEDs incredible realism! HDMI 2.1, a blazing-fast 144 Hz native refresh rate, and ultra-low input lag bring fluid, responsive gameplay, super-smooth natural motion, and great-looking graphics. the QD MiniLEDs gaming mode brings even bigger thrills and if you're gaming on a PC, you can enjoy 144Hz VRR via HDMI.

    Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

    With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows, and games look and sound incredible. See the picture the director wanted you to seeno more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like theyre really happening around you.

    Color and contrast with HDR10 and HLG

    Brighter colors. Vivid tones. From the darkest scenes to the brightest light, clarity is everything. This is where high dynamic range impresses with clearer color and contrast.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Display
      4K Ultra HD QD Mini LED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160
      Native refresh rate
      144  Hz
      Picture engine
      P5 Perfect Picture Engine

    • Display input resolution

      Resolution-Refresh rate
      576p - 50Hz, 640 x 480 - 60Hz, 720p - 50/60Hz, 1920 x 1080p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz, 2560 x 1440 - 60/120/144Hz, 3840x2160p - 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/144Hz"

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      DVB-T/T2

    • Smart TV

      OS
      Google TV™
      Memory size (Flash)*
      32GB
      Smart TV app*
      • Netflix
      • YouTube
      • Amazon Prime Video

    • Smart TV Features

      User Interaction
      Screen mirroring
      Voice assistant*
      • Google Assistant built-in
      • RC with Mic.

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      MPEG1,MPEG2,MPEG4,H.264,HEVC/H.265,VP8,Motion JPEG,H.263,VP9
      Music Playback Formats
      MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      16W
      Speaker configuration
      20W (2x10W)
      Codec
      Dolby Atmos
      Sound Enhancement
      • Dolby Bass Enhancement
      • Clear Dialogue
      • Dolby Volume Leveler

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      3
      HDMI features
      • 4K
      • Audio Return Channel
      Number of USBs
      3
      Wireless connection
      • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2x2, Dual band
      • Bluetooth 5.1
      HDCP 2.2
      Yes
      HDMI eARC
      HEMI 2
      HDMI VRR
      Yes on all HDMI ports
      HDMI 2.1 features
      • eARC on HDMI 2
      • eARC/ VRR/ ALLM supported
      • Max 48Gbps data rate
      • HDMI VRR
      HDMI-CEC
      Yes
      HDCP
      Yes

    • Supported HDMI video features

      Gaming
      • ALLM
      • HDMI VRR
      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HLG
      HDMI
      HDMI 2/3 : HDMI 2.1 bandwidth 48Gbps, upto 4K 144Hz

    • Power

      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      • Auto switch-off timer
      • Eco mode

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Table top stand
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure

    • Dimensions

      Set Height
      834  mm
      Set Depth
      79  mm
      Product weight
      19  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1445  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      858  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      300  mm
      Wall mount dimensions
      300 x 300 mm

