Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
Simply smart. Clearly brilliant.
Watch. Play. Enjoy. This Full HD Philips TV puts you right in the heart of the action with a pin-sharp picture and crisp sound. The SAPHI dashboard gives you easy access to content, and the low input lag via HDMI is ideal for gaming. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more.
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you are streaming online or watching cable TV, you will enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and deeper blacks.
Great picture quality for gaming. Low 20ms input lag via HDMI connection. Enhence your gaming experience. Immerse yourself in the game. Because of better visibility in the dark scenes, and better refresh rates.
