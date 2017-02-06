2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
43PFT6100S/56
Full HD Smart Slim LED TV
The right TV for today and tomorrow: Philips 6100 series Smart Slim LED TV with Pixel Plus HD. Experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features you need with an extra USB and HDMI ports on your TV that you can enjoy at home.
108 cm (43")
LED TV
DVB-T/T2
Philips Pixel Plus HD engine optimizes picture quality to deliver crisp images with beautiful contrast. So whether you stream online or watch a DVD, you’ll enjoy sharper images with brighter whites and blacker blacks.
Use your TV as a monitor. Simply connect using a VGA cable and you are ready to go.
Perfect Motion Rate combines Philips display technology and advanced video processing techniques to improve the quality of each picture frame. So whether you like gaming, fast paced sporting events or action films, you’ll experience the ultimate in sharpness and smooth moving images.
EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
Energy consumption in kWh per year, based on the power consumption of the television operating 4 hours per day for 365 days. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
(Philips) only compatible with specific Philips player device.