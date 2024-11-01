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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

    43BDL3452T/00

    Engage them

    Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

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    Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

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    Engage them

    20-point Multi-Touch display.

    • 43"
    • Powered by Android
    • Multi-touch
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

    Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

    Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

    Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

    Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108.0  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      43  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.2451(H) x 0.2451(V) mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      400  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Surface treatment
      Anti-Glare coating
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 8.0

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-D (x1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 Type A (x2)
      • USB 2.0 Type B (x1)
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      • micro SD
      • OPS
      External control
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      100  W
      Consumption (Max)
      220 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      G

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      • 480i, 30, 60Hz
      • 576i, 25, 50Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1004.4  mm
      Product weight
      18.54  kg
      Set Height
      592.6  mm
      Set Depth
      75.3(D@Wall mount)/109.2(D@External OPS box)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      39.54  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.33  inch
      Wall Mount
      200 x 200 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.96(D@Wall mount)/4.30(D@External OPS box)  inch
      Bezel width
      16.3 mm(T/R/L/B)
      Product weight (lb)
      40.87  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PDF
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      2 x A53 + 2 x A73
      GPU
      ARM Mali G51
      Memory
      • 2GB DDR3
      • 8GB
      Wifi
      • 2.4 G
      • 5 G

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • Cleaning cloth (x1)
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • Power supply cable (3 m)
      • Quick start guide (x1)
      • Remote control & AAA batteries
      • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
      • USB Cover and screw x1
      Stand
      BM05922 (Optional)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Danish
      • Dutch
      • Finnish
      • Norwegian
      • Portuguese
      • Swedish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • RoHS
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • FCC, Class A
      • CU
      • ETL
      • IMDA
      • PSB

    • Interactivity

      Multi-touch technology
      IRHE
      Touch points
      20 simultaneous touch points
      Plug and play
      HID compliant
      Protection glass
      3 mm tempered safety glass

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