Search terms

EN
AR

LED

HD LED Android TV

39PHS6707/12
  • Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is. Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.
    -{discount-value}

    LED HD LED Android TV

    39PHS6707/12

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

    LED HD LED Android TV

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

    LED HD LED Android TV

    Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

    Looking for the best TV for a smaller apartment or room? This 39-inch Philips TV looks great wherever you place it. The picture is sharp, the sound is clear, and that’s simply smart, Philips Android TV. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all LED

      Fits anywhere. Fine-looking it is.

      HD LED Android TV

      • 98cm (39")
      • Dolby Atmos sound
      • Android TV
      Compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars

      Compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars

      Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Philips Android TV is compatible with Dolby Atmos-capable soundbars, which reproduce depth as well as height. You'll experience virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Simply smart. Android TV.

      Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want-when you want it. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

      Lively viewing. Philips HD LED TV.

      Delight in everything you watch with a Philips HD LED TV. The TV's processing engine optimizes picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colors, and smooth motion. You get lively viewing experience every time.

      Designed to stand out.

      With its black bezel and slender feet , this sleek looking 39-inch TV has a distinct sense of style. Whether you want it to stand out in the kitchen or blend into the bedroom, it''s perfect for smaller spaces.

      Works with Google Assistant.

      This Philips Android TV gives you a choice of voice assistants! Control the TV via Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        39  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        98  cm
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Picture enhancement
        • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
        • HDR10
        • Pixel Plus HD

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer inputs on all HDMI
        HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
        Video inputs on all HDMI
        • HDR supported
        • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

      • Android TV

        OS
        Android TV™ 10 (Q)
        Pre-installed apps
        • Amazon Prime Video
        • BBC iplayer
        • Disney+
        • Netflix*
        • YouTube

      • Smart TV Features

        Interactive TV
        HbbTV
        SmartTV apps*
        • Online video stores
        • Open internet browser
        • TV on demand
        • Youtube
        • Netflix TV
        Voice assistant*
        Google Assistant ready*

      • Processing

        Processing Power
        Quad Core

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
        MPEG Support
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Video Playback
        • PAL
        • SECAM
        TV Program guide*
        8 day Electronic Program Guide
        Teletext
        1000 page Hypertext
        HEVC support
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Number of HDMI connections
        3
        Number of USBs
        2
        Wireless connection
        • Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2x2, Dual band
        • Bluetooth 5.0
        Other connections
        • Satellite Connector
        • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
        • Digital audio out (optical)
        • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
        • Headphone out
        • Service connector
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Remote control pass-through
        • System audio control
        • System standby
        • One touch play
        HDCP 2.3
        Yes on all HDMI
        HDMI ARC
        Yes on HDMI1

      • Multimedia Applications

        Video Playback Formats
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
        • MPEG-1
        • MPEG-2
        • MPEG-4
        • HEVC (H.265)
        • VP9
        • AV1
        Subtitles Formats Support
        • .SMI
        • .SRT
        • .SUB
        • .TXT
        • .ASS
        • .SSA
        Music Playback Formats
        • AAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
        Picture Playback Formats
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • PNG
        • HEIF

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240 V 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        <0.3W
        Power Saving Features
        • Auto switch-off timer
        • Picture mute (for radio)
        • Eco mode

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        12W
        Sound Enhancement
        • Clear Dialogue
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Auto Volume Leveler
        • Dolby Bass Enhancement
        Speaker configuration
        2x6W speaker

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Table top stand

      • Design

        Colors of TV
        Black brush bezel
        Stand design
        Matt black sticks

      • Dimensions

        Box depth
        140.0  mm
        Box height
        607.0  mm
        Box width
        963.0  mm
        Product weight
        5.0  kg
        Product weight (+stand)
        5.2  kg
        Set Depth
        75.3  mm
        Set depth (with stand)
        191.0  mm
        Set Height
        517.1  mm
        Set height (with stand)
        539.6  mm
        Set Width
        890.9  mm
        Set width (with stand)
        890.9  mm
        Stand depth
        191.0  mm
        Stand height
        22.5  mm
        Stand width
        890.9  mm
        VESA wall mount compatible
        200 x 200 mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        7.0  kg

      • EU Energy card

        EPREL registration numbers
        950046
        Energy class for SDR
        F
        On mode power demand for SDR
        42  Kwh/1000h
        Energy class for HDR
        G
        Networked standby mode
        <2.0  W
        On mode power demand for HDR
        45  Kwh/1000h
        Off mode power consumption
        n.a.
        Panel technology used
        LED LCD

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
          • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscripction are required. Contact your operator for more information.
          • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
          • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
          • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
          • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.