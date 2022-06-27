Search terms

EN
AR

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

328E1CA/89
  • Simply immersive Simply immersive Simply immersive
    -{discount-value}

    Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    328E1CA/89

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

    Simply immersive

    The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra wide-color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home monitors

      Simply immersive

      • E Line
      • 32 (31.5" / 80 cm diag.)
      • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Curved display design for more immersive experience

      Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

      Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

      Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision

      These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Effortlessly smooth action with Adaptive-Sync technology

      Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      Cable management reduces cable clutter for neat workspace

      For a cleaner workspace, this monitor features an elegant solution for cable management. No need to bundle cables with extra ties. An elongated slot provides a hidden storage for cables. It conceals cables and looks great in most environments, especially for a small space or the desk that faces a wall or a window. This design cleans up messy cables, for a more organized desk.

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

      Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

      Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

      An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort connection for maximum visuals

      DisplayPort is a digital link from PC to Monitor without any conversion. With higher capabilities than DVI standard, it is fully capable to support up to 15meter cables and 10.8 Gbps/sec data transfer. With this high performance and zero latency, you get the fastest imaging and refresh rates - making DisplayPort the best choice for not only general office or home use, but also for the demanding gaming and movies, video editing and more. It also keeps interoperability in mind via use of various adapters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        VA LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        31.5 inch / 80 cm
        Display Screen Coating
        Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
        Effective viewing area
        697.3 (H) x 392.2 (V) mm - at a 1500R curvature*
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Pixel Density
        140 PPI
        Response time (typical)
        4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        2500:1
        SmartContrast
        Mega Infinity DCR
        Pixel pitch
        0.182 x 0.182 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Flicker-free
        Yes
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage game
        Color gamut (typical)
        NTSC 99%*, sRGB 122%*
        Display colors
        Color support 1.07 billion colors
        Scanning Frequency
        53 - 84 kHz (H) / 48 - 75 Hz (V)
        SmartUniformity
        97 ~ 102%
        Delta E
        < 2
        LowBlue Mode
        Yes
        sRGB
        Yes
        Adaptive sync
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DisplayPort 1.2
        • HDMI 2.0 x 2
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Audio out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        3 W x 2
        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu
        • Volume
        • Input
        • SmartImage Game
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        61.1 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        < 0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        < 0.3 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Internal
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product without stand (mm)
        709 x 425 x 88  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        800 x 625 x 236  mm
        Product with stand(max height)
        709 x 523 x 281  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        7.71  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        6.89  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        10.51  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 to 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 to 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • cETLus
        • CU-EAC
        • PSB
        • CB

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Textured

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
          • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
          • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
          • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
          • The monitor may look different from feature images.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.