Philips Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam 24E1N5300HE 5000 series 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) 24E1N5300HE/89
Philips Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam 24E1N5300HE 5000 series 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) 24E1N5300HE/89
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam 24E1N5300HE 5000 series 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Monitor LCD monitor with Windows Hello Webcam 24E1N5300HE 5000 series 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.