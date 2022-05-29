Philips Monitor Full HD LCD monitor 242E2FE E Line 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) 242E2FE/89
Philips Monitor Full HD LCD monitor 242E2FE E Line 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) 242E2FE/89
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Monitor Full HD LCD monitor 242E2FE E Line 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Monitor Full HD LCD monitor 242E2FE E Line 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.) 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.