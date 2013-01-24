Other items in the box
Delight your guests
Show your guests how much you care with this affordable Hospitality TV. You will enjoy dedicated hospitality features like a branded welcome page, installation via USB and menu and control locking. See all benefits
A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful images with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors
To control communication, this Hospitality TV is equipped with a specific PrisonMode setting. This Advanced Security Mode switches off certain settings not demanded by the detention market like Teletext, Electronic Programme Guide, Subtitles and USB ports.
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.
With advanced volume control you can install the start-up volume of the TV and predifine the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.
By disabling or enabling the joystick control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the joystick, saving the hotelier overheads.
Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
