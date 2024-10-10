Over time, your appliance can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify. Descaling your Philips Garment Steamer every 1-2 months can prevent brown stains, brown water and leaking. Regular cleaning keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your appliance.

Note : Your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.