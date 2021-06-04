The battery of my Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper drains out very quickly

If the battery of your Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is running out quicker than you expected, follow our troubleshooting advice to solve this issue.

Groomer has not been fully charged Before using your Philips Groomer for the first time, make sure you charge it completely. For appliances with a Ni-MH battery, normal charging time is 1 hour, however, we advise charging them for the first time for 3 hours. Depending on the model of your groomer, there may be a charging indicator on its display. When this indicator signals that the battery is almost empty, recharge your groomer.



If your groomer does not have a battery indicator then you should charge your device when it is running slower than usual or when you are no longer satisfied with the trimming speed. A fully charged groomer can be used multiple times before it needs to be recharged.



Note: Charging instructions may vary per groomer model. Please consult your user manual to get specific charging advice.

You have thick hair If you have very thick or long hair on your head and/or beard your Philips Groomer will require more effort to trim or cut them. In this case, the groomer’s battery may run out quicker than usual.



To ensure you have enough battery for a full trimming session, use a fully charged groomer.

The groomer's cutting unit is dirty Your groomer requires regular cleaning to function properly. Hair or debris can get stuck in the device and affect its performance.



Before cleaning your groomer determine if it is washable or is only suitable for dry cleaning.



Washable groomers

These have a tap or shower symbol printed on them. To clean these devices, take off the attachments and cutter and clean the area underneath it with water.

Do not use soapy water or any cleaning detergents, as this can remove the protective grease on the cutter and effect its performance. Wash and dry the attachments separately before reattaching them to the groomer.



Non-washable groomers

These devices have a crossed-out tap symbol printed on them. These appliances cannot be washed with water. When you remove the attachments, clean the area underneath it with the small brush provided with it or use a cotton swab.



Non-washable groomers with washable attachments

Some Philips Trimmers are not washable, however, their attachments can be washed. For these devices take off the attachments to wash them off. Make sure the attachments are completely dry before putting them back on the groomer.

Watch the instructional video below to learn how to clean such devices.



