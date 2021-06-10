Home
HD9270/91 Essential Airfryer XL
My Philips NutriU App closed or crashed

If you find your NutriU App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one:  
  1. Close and restart the NutriU App.  
  2. Ensure you installed the latest NutriU App version. Check for updates in your App Store.  
  3. Restart your phone.
  4. As last option you can remove and reinstall the NutriU App.

If nothing from above tipps worked, please reach out to us via nutriu-support@philips.com
 

