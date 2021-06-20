If the Calc Clean signal appears after installing your Saeco AquaClean Calc and Water filter, this can have several causes. Read along how to resolve this yourself.
The Calc Clean signal appears after installing the Saeco AquaClean filter.
First time use filter:
Cause: The filter activation was not confirmed in the machine menu. After placing a filter in the water tank, the filter always has to be confirmed in the machine menu.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean Water filter. Confirm the filter activation in the machine menu; select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (ok), the filter symbol will appear on the display.
After a filter replacement:
Cause: The new placed AquaClean Water filter was not confirmed in the machine menu. After installing an new filter, the new filter always has to be confirmed in the machine menu.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean Water filter. Confirm the filter activation in the machine menu; Select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (ok), the filter symbol will appear on the display.
The filter was not replaced in time
Cause: The filter was not replaced in time. When the filter symbol shows 0% and starts flashing fast you need to replace it. If the filter symbol disappears from the display, it is too late.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean Water filter. Confirm the filter activation in the machine menu; Select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (ok), the filter symbol will appear on the display.
Your machine is not compatible:
Cause: Your machine is not compatible to experience the descaling benefits of the Saeco AquaClean Water filter.
The machine is compatible if a sticker of the AquaClean is placed is on the water tank.