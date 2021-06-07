Is it safe to use a shaving foil to groom my body?

If you are curious about how safe it is to use a shaving foil on your body, please see the information below.



All Philips products consisting of a shaving foil are skin friendly. Philips is not a dermatological authority and cannot give skin, hair, or nail advice on individual cases.



Before using a Philips product with a shaving foil, it is good practice to visually check the grooming device to ensure the shaving foil is still intact. Replace the foil immediately when it is damaged, via our webshop or your local Consumer Care.



You can use the shaving foil to trim and shave your body hair below the neckline, for example armpits, arms, legs and pubic area. We do not recommend using it on your face or head, because you will not get desired results, and it may also damage your skin.



Some products come with additional attachments to use on sensitive areas, like your pubic region. You can find more information about using these attachments this in your user manual or can contact us.



If you are still unsure of using Philips devices with a shaving foil, please consult your physician or healthcare professional who can examine whether your skin is suitable for this type of grooming device.