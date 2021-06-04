The Philips Nose Trimmer is a multifunctional device, which comfortably trims your nose, ear and eyebrow hair. Some models have a cutting head that comes with a double-sided cutting element and the blades are built within a protective guard ensuring the blades will not be in direct contact with the skin. Allowing you to safely trim the hairs to a short length, giving you a clean look without risk of cuts or hair pulling. We advise you to always attach the eyebrow comb to the trimming head when trimming eyebrows. This will allow you to trim the hair to the desired hair length.

Watch this video to see how to use the trimmer. For more in-depth detailed troubleshooting instructions, see the sections below.