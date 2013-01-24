Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Consumer products

Your shaver, your shave.

It’s all about Prestige and you.

Your shaver, your shave.
It’s all about Series 7000 and you.

A shave as unique as your skin img

A shave as unique as your skin

 
Shave the way that feels right by discovering your shaver’s most important features and accessing content about achieving your best shave. Browse the page for tips to take care of your shaver, register your product and find support if you need it – all from one place.
A shave as unique as your skin img

Create your personal shave plan

 
Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. Download and pair the GroomTribe app for iOS and Android to get started.
QR code for connected shaver img
App store img
Google play img
Check your smartphone compatibility here
GroomTribe is available in the following languages:

Download. Pair. Shave.

 
It couldn’t be easier to get going. Simply download the GroomTribe app from your smartphone’s app store.

Turn on your shaver and with your smartphone’s Bluetooth switched on, open the app and follow the instructions to start pairing. From now on, the shaver and GroomTribe app will connect every time you open the app.

Keep your phone and shaver near each other to stay connected and synchronize. And once you have selected your sensitive shave setting, you’re ready to shave!
Download-Pair-Shave img

Shaving just got personal

 

Series 7000 is the world’s first personalized shaving solution for sensitive skin. The shaver and the connected GroomTribe app are packed with features to help you shave the way that feels right. Because every skin is different.
  • Personal shave plan img

    Personal Shave Plan

    Co-developed with dermatologists, the personal shave plan provides adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues. It gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app, tracking your progress and adjusting its advice.
  • Beard adapt sensor img

    BeardAdapt Sensor

    The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed. With variable power you can shave off even dense beard areas efficiently, helping reduce the chance your skin becoming irritated by repetitive passes.
  • Sensitive shave settings img

    Sensitive Shave Settings

    Shave with the recommended speed setting customized to your skin, or choose your own via the GroomTribe app. The default setting is sensitive, but once the app has enough information it will automatically select normal, sensitive or extra sensitive for you.
  • Guided shave img

    Guided shave

    Perfect your shave with the guided shave feature, which provides real-time feedback on your shaving technique at a glance. You won’t always need your phone in the bathroom, it just helps you get your technique working for you at the start of your shave plan.
  • Shave analysis and history img

    Shave analysis and history

    Want to see how you’ve been doing? Your shave analysis and history enable you to review your skin’s progress and shaving technique over time. From your first to most recent shave.

    The display

     

    Get the most from your shaver with the intuitive indicators showing in-app notifications, remaining battery, cleaning reminders and more.
    • Notification symbol img

      Notification symbol

      The notification symbol lights up when there is an important message for you in the app.
    • Sensitive shave settings img

      Sensitive shave settings

      Your shaver will show XS (extra sensitive), S (sensitive) or N (normal) depending on the shave setting selected within the GroomTribe app.
    • Battery low img

      Battery low

      The battery charge indicator flashes orange, telling you there is enough energy left for one shave.
    • Quick charge img

      Quick charge

      The battery indicator flashes quickly during a 5-minute quick charge. Once the indicator begins flashing slowly, you have enough charge for one full shave.
    • Fully charged img

      Fully charged

      When the battery is full, the charge indicator lights up white continuously for 30 minutes.
    • Cleaning reminder img

      Cleaning reminder

      The tap icon flashes reminding you to clean the shaver after every use.
    • 'Unplug for use' reminder img

      'Unplug for use' reminder

      Flashes to remind you to disconnect the shaver from the wall socket before you can switch it on.
    • Travel lock img

      Travel lock

      To activate and deactivate the travel lock, press the on/off button for 3 seconds. When the lock is activated the padlock icon will flash.
      Achieve the perfect clean shave in three steps img

      Achieve the perfect clean shave in three steps

       

      The clean-shaven look can pose challenges, especially for men with sensitive skin who are prone to redness, burning or the ever-present threat of ingrown hairs. Yet – done properly – a close shave with Series 7000 doesn’t have to aggravate your skin.

       


      What does clean-shaven mean?

      Before we start, the goal. A clean shave means no beard, and no stubble: a smooth, close shave that lets your good looks do the talking. Ready? Here’s how to have a clean shave in minutes.

       

      Wet or dry?

      With a shaver, dry shaving is more skin-friendly, and less likely to generate nicks and cuts. Wet shaving is refreshing and smooth, as long as you remember the shaving foam. Doing what’s right can feel very uncertain at first – especially if you have sensitive skin – but luckily there’s some help at hand.

       

      Shaving advice

      The GroomTribe app’s personal shaving plan contains tailormade advice about getting your best shave. Its guided shave strengthens your shave game in real time. Whilst synchronized shaving uses your longer-term shaving data to adjust the advice it creates for you.
       

      Step 1. Be cool

      Wash and rinse your face so that it’s really clean before you reach for your shaver. But don’t have a hot shower first, otherwise your skin will be hot, puffy, sweating and difficult to shave. Make sure your skin is dry before moving on to the next step.

       

      Step 2. Be firm but fair

      Your Series 7000 can shave up to a three-day beard. If you have any facial hair longer than that, trim it first. For a wet clean shave (including in the shower), smooth on some shaving foam or gel and start shaving using circular movements.

      On your first pass, shave in the direction your facial hair is growing in, then go against the grain afterwards for a closer shave. If your skin is particularly sensitive, stay with the grain.

      Gently pull your skin tight with your free hand to make shaving easier, just don't overstretch it. You don't need a lot of pressure for a close shave, so try not to press the shaver too hard against your skin.

      The shaver does its bit too, sensing your beard density and automatically adjusting power to shave off dense beard areas more efficiently. You don’t need to go over and over the same areas, so it helps reduce the chance of your skin becoming irritated.

      If you’re shaving wet, rinse off the shaver head every 10 to 15 seconds to clean off the build-up of foam or gel, and dead skin, hair and dirt that can get in the way.

      Step 3. Be good
      Now for the post-shave recovery. Splash your face with warm water, gently pat it dry and apply some aftershave or moisturizer as needed. Rinse off the wet shaver head and leave it to air dry.

      That’s it. Follow these steps, and you can step out of the house with the cleanest shave there is. And on days when the routine doesn’t appeal, you can always go for the perfect five o’clock shadow. 

      Don’t have your personal shave plan yet?
      Get adaptive advice on how to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. Shave-by-shave, the connected app, co-developed with dermatologists, tracks your shave technique and skin progress.

      Download and pair the GroomTribe app for iOS and Android to get started.
      Download on the App Store
      Get it on Google Play

      1. Wet or dry?

      With a shaver, dry shaving is more skin-friendly, and less likely to generate nicks and cuts. Wet shaving is refreshing and smooth, as long as you remember the shaving foam. Doing what’s right can feel very uncertain at first – especially if you have sensitive skin – but luckily there’s some help at hand.

      Click here to read moreRead less
      Shave wet or shave dry img

      Shave wet or shave dry? Here’s how to do both

       

      A personal shave plan is the best way to be sure if foam or dry shaving is best for your unique skin. But however you learn what’s best for you, here are our tips on a getting a close shave – wet or dry – without compromising on skin comfort.

       


      1. Pre-trim

      With a shaver, dry shaving is more skin-friendly, and less likely to generate nicks and cuts. Wet shaving is refreshing and smooth, as long as you remember the shaving foam. Doing what’s right can feel very uncertain at first – especially if you have sensitive skin – but luckily there’s some help at hand.

       

      2. Prepare your skin

      If you’re shaving without cream, it is important to have properly dry skin before you start, because moist skin can hamper the smooth movement of the shaver on the face. If you have a shower or wash your face, wait at least 5 minutes to dry off completely.

       

      If you’re shaving wet, it’s still best to start with clean skin, but be careful not to have a hot shower, it will make your skin hot, puffy and sweaty – and difficult to shave. Just smooth on some shaving foam or gel before you start shaving.

       

      3. Shave the comfortable way

      Wet or dry, the Series 7000 BeardAdapt Sensor will check your beard density and automatically select the best comfort setting for you. You can manually select a setting if you want to, but your shaver and connected GroomTribe app are designed to care of it.

       

      4. Shave with circular motions

      Applying only light pressure (pressing too hard will give you more friction, which can then equal more irritation), shave in small, circular movements. Slow down and take your time with sensitive areas.

      5. Final pass
      Now that you’ve gone over your entire face once, it’s time to go closer. Make your final pass now, using a little more pressure and moving against the grain. As before, you’ll want to treat sensitive areas with a little extra care and caution.

      6. Difficult hairs

      Shaving without cream means it’s easier to spot those rogue hairs that have escaped your shaver. But if you are shaving with cream, you can still tackle stubborn hairs and tough-to-reach areas. Gently pull your skin a little tauter to lift the hairs.


      7. Sideburns
      The length and style of your sideburns is up to you, but now is definitely the time to take care of them with your Series 7000 trimmer or styler attachment.

       

      8. Aftershave

      Now for some after-care. Get that fresh-shave feeling by finishing up with aftershave or a shaving balm. That’s it: you’re ready to face the day.

      Remember: A regular shaving routine can help keep your skin used to the electric shaver, meaning you get better results. And don’t forget that all-important post-shave hygiene. Rinse your shaver with plenty of lukewarm water, shake it off, and lay it out open.


      Don’t have your personal shave plan yet?
      Get adaptive advice on how to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. Shave-by-shave, the connected app, co-developed with dermatologists, tracks your shave technique and skin progress.

      Download and pair the GroomTribe app for iOS and Android to get started.
      Download on the App Store
      Get it on Google Play

      Click here to read moreRead less

      More than just a shaver

       
      Easily turn your shaver into a precision trimmer with the SmartClick attachment System.
      • SmartClick precision trimmer img

        SmartClick precision trimmer

        Finish your look with the skin-friendly SmartClick precision trimmer. It is ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        Keep your shaver like new

         
        Take care of your shaver and accessories to keep your shaver performing as well as on day one.
        Cleaning your shaver img

        Cleaning your shaver

        Clean your shaver after use for optimal performance and hygiene.
         

        1. Switch on the shaver and rinse the shaving unit under a warm tap.
        2. Switch it off, pull the shaving head holder off the bottom part of the shaving unit and rinse both parts under the tap.
        3. Carefully shake off excess water and let the shaving head holder air-dry before re-attaching the shaving head.
        How to replace the shaving head img

        How to replace the shaving head

        For maximum performance, replace the shaving heads every two years. 

         

        1. Switch off the shaver. Pull the click-on shaving
          unit from the handle.
        2. Discard the old click-on shaving unit and attach
          the new click-on shaving unit to the handle.
          (‘click’).
        3. After replacing the click-on shaving unit, you can reset the replacement reminder in the app. If you do not reset the replacement reminder,

        FAQ

        Do I always need to bring the phone in the bathroom?
        No. It is useful to do so at the beginning to receive real-time feedback how to shave in the most skin friendly way. Once you get the hang of it, you can simply synchronize your shave information with the app and receive your personal feedback and guidance. The shaver and app will synchronize automatically whenever they come into close proximity to each other.

        The shaver can store up to 20 shaves, so make sure you synchronize the shaver at least once every 2-3 weeks via Bluetooth connection. To synchronize your shaves - 1 Open the app and make sure you are close to the shaver. 2 The app will connect automatically and synchronizes your last shaves.
        How do I download the app?
        You can download the GroomTribe app via the App Store or Play Store or Scan the QR code on your shaver pack.

        In China, for Android store support, please visit www.mylife.philips.com.cn/appdownload/.
        Which phones is the app compatible with?

        iPhone compatibility:

        · iPhone 5S and above

        · iOS 11 and above

        Android compatibility:

        · Only Phones, size >4.5 inches

        · OS version > 6.0, BLE Version > 4.1
        How do I connect my Philips GroomTribe app with the App?

        · Download the GroomTribe app from the App store.

        · Make sure Bluetooth on the smartphone is switched on.

        · Open the app on the smartphone.

        · Follow the instructions in the app to establish the connection.

        Note: Make sure you have a good Bluetooth and Internet connection to fully benefit from the app.
        What do when I have connection issues?

        There may be several reasons why you can't connect your phone with your Philips Series 7000 shaver. Below are the most common causes and their solutions.

         

        · Using incorrect Bluetooth version
        The Philips Series 7000 shaver uses Bluetooth version 4.1 or higher. Make sure your phone supports this version (or higher) in order to connect to your shaver. Also, make sure that you turn on the Bluetooth function on your phone before pairing it with your shaver.

         

        · Phone is incompatible
        Please check that your mobile phone is compatible with the GroomTribe app before downloading it. The App only works on iPhone 5S (or higher) using the software iOS10 or higher.

        For Android users, the App only works with Android 6 (Marshmallow) or higher version. And with Only Phones, size > 4.5 inches​

         

        · Phone is too far from shaver
        Your phone needs to be in close proximity to be paired up with your Philips Series 7000 shaver. Make sure your phone is not further than 3 meters away from the shaver.

        · Reset the connection between the shaver and the app
        If you followed the advice above, but can still not connect the App to your phone, then you can try resetting the connection by following the steps below: 1. Unpair shaver: Long-press the ON/OFF button on your shaver for 10 seconds to disconnect it from the app.  Notification symbol in the UI starts to blink slowly. 2. Un-pair phone: Go to 'settings' on your phone and select Bluetooth. Then select the Shaver S79XX and press 'forget' or 'unpair'.

        Note: These instructions may differ per smartphone. Please check your phone manual for more information. If you have tried the advice above, but are still unable to solve this problem, then please contact consumer care center in your country for further support.
        The notification symbol on my Philips Series 7000 is blinking. What should I do?
        When the notification symbol flashes on your shaver handle, open the app as there will be an update/notification for you.
        Can I change the sensitive shave settings without the app?
        No, the sensitive shave settings are personalized to your needs, which are determined by the app. The default shaver setting is S.
        What are the symbols in the UI?

        The symbols in the shavers display are:

        · Notification symbol

        · Sensitive shave setting - XS

        · Sensitive shave setting - S

        · Cleaning reminder

        · Travel lock symbol

        · Unplug for use reminder

        · Battery charge indicator
        How long do I need to charge the first time?
        We recommend fully charging the shaver before first use. Charging will take about an hour and will provide a shaving time of up to 50 minutes.
        What is the benefit of electric shaving?
        With electric shaving you don’t have to compromise: You get both, closeness and skin comfort. Also, electric shavers are convenient to use: many shavers can be used wet and dry and also under the shower.
        What is the benefit of rotary shaving?
        Rotary shaving heads are known for their flexibility. As a result, you get a smooth shave also in difficult to reach areas. You can complete your shave with fewer passes and less pressure. The result is a close shave and high skin comfort.
        Can I use the shaver under the shower?
        The Series 7000 shavers are waterproof. You decide what kind of shave you like: dry, with gel or foam and even under the shower.

        Support

        Still have questions?
        Always here to help

        * Apple, the Apple logo, iPad, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc.

        * Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

        * Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.

        * The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Koninklijke Philips N.V. is under licence.

        Your extras are waiting

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

        Subscription product img