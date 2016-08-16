30 years of AVENT know-how

If there’s one thing that babies have taught us over the years, it’s that little things matter – like the feel and softness of the teat on their bottle, which feels more like mum, or the comforting shape of their soother. As new parents in 1984, Edward and Celia Atkin found it difficult to feed their baby from a bottle. The teats were too long, hard and thin and the narrow bottles were difficult to fill and easy to knock over. Edward used his years of design and manufacturing experience to completely reinvent both the teat and bottle – the AVENT bottle that millions of parents around the world know and trust was born! Edward's first step was to design a bottle that not only had a wider neck so it was easier to fill, but was also easier to hold and use. However, the real breakthrough came with the design of the teat. His years working for his father’s rubber company came to the fore and Edward was able to produce the world’s first teat made of entirely odourless and tasteless silicone so that it was easier and more pleasant for babies to feed through. The AVENT bottle and teat that Edward created have set the standard for newborn baby feeding since their launch in 1984 as the design was as close as possible to nature and its unique venting system is still clinically proven to reduce colic in newborn babies today. Paying attention to the tiniest detail is what continues to make Philips AVENT different. By continually listening to mums and healthcare professionals, we’ve been developing products that are inspired by nature and really make a difference to your baby’s wellbeing – and to your peace of mind – since 1984.