Airfryer Combi 7000 Series XXL



Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 70% less energy and 50% faster than a traditional oven.*

*Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

