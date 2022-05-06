*Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.
Whether you are at the start of your baking journey or you want to take your skills to the next level, the Philips Kitchen Machine 7000 series with ProKnead technology will help you create perfect bakes from your very first try.
From breads to cakes to pizza and more, use the Kitchen Machine with the NutriU app to bake like a pro.
Let the Philips Kitchen Machine do the hard work for you, using more power with less effort, saving you time and energy.
See how Philips Kitchen Machine makes a difference.
ProKnead technology mimics the motion of kneading by hand. It presses and stretches the dough simultaneously allowing for natural gluten development essential for dough-proofing. In just 3 minutes, it mixes all the ingredients together for a perfectly soft and elastic dough.
To help you precisely track your baking prep and avoid over- or undermixing your ingredients. The LED smart timer automatically switches-off at the end of the set time allowing you to focus on other steps while having full control of your desired results.
Automatic bowl lighting allows you to see the ingredients coming together inside the bowl during the mixing process to help you achieve your desired texture and color.
The Philips Kitchen Machine, HR7962/01, is all you need for creating perfect dough in just 3 minutes*. It comes with a 5.5L stainless steel bowl, splashguard, the flat beater, dough hook and whisk attachments.
*Tested using 300g all purpose flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37°F), knead 3’00 in speed 3.
The appliance weighs 6.72 kg and measures 176 x 360 x 345 mm (LxWxH). The power cord measures 1 meter.
Philips Kitchen Machine comes with ProKnead technology which mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching at the same time, resulting in perfect dough. More power, better kneading.
All the attachments and bowl are dishwasher safe. The main body of the kitchen machine can only be wiped with a cloth.
The NutriU app is available for Android and iOS in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE, UK, Vietnam.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.