Allura Xper Flat Detector
- Allura Xper Release 8.2 (June 2013)
- Allura Xper Release 7.2.6 (February 2013)
- Allura Xper R8.1 (May 2012)
- Allura Xper R7.6 R7.7 R7.8 (February 2011)
- Allura Xper FD20/20 Release 7 (June 2009)
- Allura Xper FD20/20 Release 1.0 (October 2007)
- Allura Xper FD20/10 Release 7 (January 2009)
- Allura Xper FD20/10 Release 2.0 (October 2007)
- Allura Xper FD20/10 Release 1.2 (May 2006)
- Allura Xper FD20/10 Release 1.0 (November 2005)
- Allura Xper FD20 Release 7 (June 2009)
- Allura Xper FD20 Release 3.0 (October 2007)
- Allura Xper FD20 Release 2.2 (May 2006)
- Allura Xper FD20 Release 2.0 (November 2005)
- Allura Xper FD20 Release 1.0 (January 2006)
- Allura Xper FD10/10 Release 7 (June 2009)
- Allura Xper FD10/10 Release 2.0 (November 2006)
- Allura Xper FD10/10 Release 1.0 (July 2005)
- Allura Xper FD10 Release 7 (June 2009)
- Allura Xper FD10 Release 3.0 (November 2006)
- Allura Xper FD10 Release 2.0 (July 2005)
- Allura Xper FD10 Release 1.2 (November 2003)
Allura Centron
- Allura Centron R1.0 (November 2012)
Allura FC
- Allura FC R1.0 (August 2012)
Allura CV
- Allura CV20 R1.0 (October 2008)
Integris Allura Systems
- Integris Allura Release 2.3 (June 2004) with High-speed DICOM Interface (MCV2974), Cardiac XA (MCV3621), Vascular XA (MCV3761), RIS (MCV3031) and Print (MCV7011).
Integris V Systems
- Integris V Release 11 (July 1996)
- Integris V with High-Speed DICOM Interface R1 (September 1998)
- Integris V with High-Speed DICOM Image Interface (MCV 2973) and DICOM RIS
- Interface (MCV 3031) (July 1999)
- Integris Systems 2.2 with High-speed DICOM interface (MCV2974, MCV3621) Cardiac DICOM XA (MCV3761) Vascular DICOM XA and DICOM RIS interface (MCV3031) (June 2003)
Integris H Systems
- Integris H Release 3 (July 1996
- Integris H with High-Speed DICOM Interface R1 (September 1998)
- Integris H with High-Speed DICOM Image Interface (MCV 2973) and DICOM RIS
- Interface (MCV 3031) (July 1999)
DCI Systems
- DCI with High speed DICOM image interface (MCV3711) (October 1999)
EP Navigator Systems
The conformance statements of these systems can be found here.
Interventional Patient Care
- Xper Connect DICOM (May 2008)
- Witt Biomedical - CALYSTO Revision 1.1 (August 2004)
- Witt Biomedical - DCM v2.93 (October 2003)
- Witt Biomedical - PACS Server v1.0 (August 2004)
- Witt Biomedical - Archival System v1.05 (October 2003)
Mobile Surgery Systems
- BV Vectra (March 2014)
- Veradius R1.2 (September 2013)
- Veradius R1.1 (September 2013)
- Veradius R1.1 (March 2012)
- Veradius R1.1 (October 2010)
- Veradius R1.1 (with ViewForum R6.3) (August 2009)
- BV Family R2.3 (BV Endura R2.3 and BV Pulsera R2.3) (September 2013)
- BV Family R2.3 (October 2010)
- BV Family R2.3 (with ViewForum R6.3) (May 2008)
- BV Family R2.2 (with ViewForum R6.3) (June 2008)
- BV Family R2.2 (with ViewForum R6.1) (March 2008)
- BV Family R2.2 (with ViewForum R4.2) (December 2006)
- BV Family R2.1 (September 2006)
- BV Family R1.7 (with ViewForum R6.3) (June 2008)
- BV Family R1.7 (with ViewForum R6.1) (May 2007)
- BV Family R1.6 (July 2005)
- BV Family R1.5 (May 2004)
- BV Family R1.4 (February 2004)
- BV Family R1.2 XA (July 2003)
- BV Family XA (July 2002)
- BV300 R2.1.1 (June 2000)
- BV300 Family (April 2001)
Conformance Statements Cardio-Vascular specific workstations
(for general workstations see the workstation section)
Interventional Workspot
- Interventional Worksport Tools R1.3.0 (February 2015)
Interventional Workspot Application Annexes
- AneurysmFlow R1.0 (March 2015)
- VesselNavigator (March 2015)
- 2D Perfusion R1.1.5 (February 2015)
- 3D Roadmap R1.1.5 (February 2015)
- Allura 3DCA R3.0.10 (February 2015)
- Allura 3D-RA R6.4.5 (February 2015)
- CT TrueView R2.0.10 (incl. CTO Navigator) (February 2015)
- EmboGuide R1.0.5 (February 2015)
- HeartNavigator R2.0.5 (February 2015)
- MD Eleva 3D-RX 6.3.1 (February 2015)
- MR-CT Roadmap R1.1.5 (February 2015)
- Stentboost R4.2.5 (February 2015)
- XperCT Dual R3.2.5 (February 2015)
- XperGuide R1.1.5 (February 2015)
Allura Xper Systems
- Interventional Tools R9.0 (December 2013) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Work Spot 1.2.0, Allura 3DRA 6.4.0, Allura 3DCA 3.0.5, XperGuide 1.1.0, XperCT 3.2.0, StentBoost 4.2.0, CT TrueView 2.0.5, HeartNavigator 2.0.0, 2D Perfusion 1.1.0, 3D Roadmap 1.1.1, MR-CT Roadmap 1.1.1, Embo Guide 1.0.0
- Interventional Tools R8.8.1 (February 2013) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Workspot R1.1.0, HeartNavigator R1.1.1, Allura 3D-RA R6.3.0, 3D Roadmap R1.1.0, MR-CT Roadmap R1.1.0, XperCT R3.1.0, XperGuide R1.0.1, StentBoost R4.1.0, 2D Perfusion R1.0.1, Allura 3D-CA R3.0.4, CT TrueView R2.0.4
- Interventional Tools R8.8.0 (April 2012) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Interventional Workspot R1.1, Allura 3D-RA R6.2, Allura 3D-CA R3.0, XperGuide R1.0, XperCT R3.0, StentBoost R4.0, CT TrueView R2.0, HeartNavigator R1.1, 2D Perfusion R1.0, 3D Roadmap R1.0, MR-CT Roadmap R1.0.
- Interventional Tools R8.3.0 (March 2011) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6.1.0, Allura XperCT R2.2.0, StentBoost R2.1.1 and R3.1.1, Allura 3D-CA R3.0.1, CTTrueView R2.0.1, and HeartNavigator R1.0.0.
- Interventional Tools R8.2 (March 2010) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6, 3D Roadmap R2, MultiModality Roadmap R1, Allura XperCT R2, Allura XperGuide R2, StentBoost R2 and R3, Allura 3D-CA R3, CTTrueView R2, and CTO Navigator.
- Allura 3D-RA R6 (August 2009) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA R6, 3D Roadmap R2, MultiModality Roadmap R1, Allura XperCT R2, Allura XperGuide R2, StentBoost R2 and R3, Allura 3D-CA R3, CTTrueView R2, and CTO Navigator.
- Integris 3DRA R5 (February 2008) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2 and 3, Allura 3D-CA Release 2, CTTrueView Release 1, and Allura XperCT Release 2.
- Integris 3DRA R5 (July 2007) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2 and 3, Allura 3D-CA Release 2 and CTTrueView Release 1.
- Integris 3DRA R5 (December 2006) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Allura 3D-RA Release 5, StentBoost Release 2, Allura 3D-CA Release 1 and XperCT Release 1.
- Integris 3DRA R4.3 (June 2005) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Integris 3DRA R4.3, Allura 3D-CA 1.0 and StentBoost 2.0.
- Integris 3DRA R4.2.5 (August 2004)
- Integris 3DRA R4.2 (July 2004) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Integris 3DRA R4.2, Xper FD 20 R.2.0 and StentBoost R.1.
- Integris 3DRA R4.1.3 (January 2004)
- Integris 3DRA R4.1 (July 2003)
Integris (C/V) Systems
- Integris 3DRA R4.2.2 (January 2004)
- Integris 3DRA R4.2.1 (August 2004)
- Integris 3DRA R4.1.3 (July 2004) This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: Integris 3DRA R4.2, Xper FD 20 R.2.0 and StentBoost R.1.
- Integris 3DRA R4.1 (July 2003)
- Integris 3DRA R3 (July 2002)
- Integris 3DRA R2 (June 2001)
- Integris 3DRA R1 (November 1999)
CD-Medical Recorder for DCI systems
- CD-Medical Recorder for DCI systems CDM 3300 Release 1.1.7 (July 1998)
- CD-Medical Recorder for DCI systems CDM 3300 Release 1.1 (August 1996)
CD-Medical Recorder for Integris H systems